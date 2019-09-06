Tom Holland, Azealia Banks vs Lizzo, Louis Tomlinson, Vitamin E Oil, Arq, Camila Cabello, Graham Norton: HOT LINKS

WHITE NATIONALIST AND REGISTERED REPUBLICAN. Richard Dean Clayton, arrested for Walmart shooting threat, identified himself as such in Facebook posts.

SABOTAGE. American Airlines mechanic charged with trying to sabotage flight with 150 passengers: “The reason, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed in Miami federal court: Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, a veteran employee, was upset over stalled union contract negotiations.”

STOLE MY LOOK. Farrah Moan calls out Ariana Grande.

2020. Howard Schultz ends presidential campaign. “Schultz — a billionaire who planned to spend north of $100 million on 2020 — now will direct that same amount, over a longer time, toward innovative efforts to reduce inequality and promote political reform.”

SHUT THEM OUT. Trump administration to bar refugees.

TOTAL TAKEOVER. Republicans to “cut off oxygen to Donald Trump’s long-shot primary challengers” by scrapping primaries and caucuses.

PARENTAL LEAVE. Gay fathers receive less than other couples: “The study by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) examined paternity laws in 33 member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that offer paid leave to new parents.”

LAS VEGAS. Anti-gay slur painted on LGBTQ Center.

GRAHAM NORTON. On Boris Johnson: “In a sweet way, it’s as if the United Kingdom was embarrassed for America, felt like you’re all alone out in the world stage so we found our own angry Cabbage Patch Kid and made him the leader. I wouldn’t trust him to water my plants when I was away but somehow he is the prime minister.”

VITAMIN E OIL. Contaminant in vaping illnesses identified: “Investigators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found the oil in cannabis products in samples collected from patients who fell ill across the United States. FDA officials shared that information with state health officials during a telephone briefing this week, according to several officials who took part in the call.”

REAL ESTATE. Trump wants to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

THE CHAINSMOKERS. Smoking.

AZEALIA BANKS. Homophobic rapper attacks Lizzo: “The song is not good, nor is the dumpy fat girl spectacle live set she does. Saddest bit is that the girl is legit talented and truly only being allowed to shine so long as she allows herself to be this millennial mammy of sorts.”

Azealia banks attack lizzo pic.twitter.com/VPuxpmb2C5 — nicole145 (@nicole31556167) September 3, 2019

NICKI MINAJ. I’m retiring.

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

ARQ. Australia’s biggest gay nightclub, 20 years on: “As the iconic club celebrates its 20th birthday, ARQ continues to pull in punters; lengthy queues are common on Friday and Saturday nights. But it’s becoming somewhat of an outlier as it weathers a perfect storm of factors that has seen many other gay clubs in global cities close in recent years.”

TOM HOLLAND. Actor reiterates he’d like to see a gay Spider-man: “I think that would be a very progressive way to kind of create a new character,” Holland said. “So, yeah, I think there should be one day, and I hope that I get to share the screen with that person.”

CAMILA CABELLO. What if there were a world in which women couldn’t legally have abortions, or gay people weren’t allowed to marry—how would that make you feel? “Obviously, it would be tragic for humans. What is incredible is that people who are not affected are feeling empathy for other humans and being like, “Hey, this is not right.” It’s so obvious that it isn’t right, and I’m so happy to be a part of my generation, which is so much more open about this stuff. I feel like minds are opening because of information.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Louis Tomlinson “Kill My Mind”.

NEW MUSIC 2 OF THE DAY. Tove Lo and Kylie Minogue “Really don’t like u”.

NEW MUSIC 3 OF THE DAY. OneRepublic “Wanted”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Andreas.