Pete Buttigieg Stopped Reading LGBTQ Media Because of Critiques on What Kind of Gay He Is

Mayor Pete Buttigieg told SiriusXM’s Clay Cane that he does not read LGBTQ media because he can’t stand critiques calling him “too gay” or “not gay enough” or articles asking if he’s the “wrong kind of gay.”

Said Cane to Buttigieg: “I’m sure you’ve heard this before in LGBT circles that more masculine presenting men have more access. How different would it be if you were quote unquote ‘more effeminate?’

Replied Buttigieg: “It’s tough for me to know, right, because I just am what I am, and you know, there’s going to be a lot of that. That’s why I can’t even read the LGBT media anymore, because it’s all, ‘he’s too gay,’ ‘not gay enough,’ ‘wrong kind of gay.’ All I know is life became a lot easier when I just started allowing myself to be myself, and I’ll let other people write up whether I’m ‘too this’ or ‘too that.'”

If you missed my @PeteButtigieg interview, here is a clip of him talking about some of the critiques of him in LGBT media. You can listen to the full interview on demand on @SXMUrbanView. #claycaneshow #claynation #congressionalblackcaucus pic.twitter.com/kTE26m3mWR — Clay Cane (@claycane) September 18, 2019

Advocate editor Zach Stafford pointed out that the two big pieces asking whether Mayor Pete was “gay enough” appeared not in LGBTQ media but in Slate and The New Republic.

Pete says LGBTQ media is to blame for the pieces dissecting whether he is "gay enough" or not.



However, those two big pieces were in Slate and The New Public. Not LGBTQ media. https://t.co/jfNxjiFCOV — Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) September 19, 2019