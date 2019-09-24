Sam Smith and Renee Zellweger duet for a cover of Judy Garland’s “Get Happy”, which she first performed in the 1950 film Summer Stock. The track is one of several being released ahead of the Judy biopic.
View this post on Instagram
I can’t even begin to express how much I adore this human. Renee you are truly the best. The way you play Judy in this film leaves me absolutely breathless and is leaving the entire WORLD breathless. It has been an honour getting to know you whilst recording our song for the soundtrack. Congratulations on this incredible achievement gorgeous and to everyone who made this incredible film!!!! EVERYONE has to go and see this bloody masterpiece xxxx A celebration of our icon Judy xxxx
ICYMI: New Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes on ‘Judy’, as Renee Zellweger’s Performance in Garland Biopic Gets Rapturous Reception: WATCH
Said Smith: “It was truly an honor to sing with Renée. Nobody could have played Judy as well as Renée, and it is a career highlight for me to be singing with her, and in some small way, with Judy.”