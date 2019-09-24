Sam Smith and Renee Zellweger duet for a cover of Judy Garland’s “Get Happy”, which she first performed in the 1950 film Summer Stock. The track is one of several being released ahead of the Judy biopic.

Said Smith: “It was truly an honor to sing with Renée. Nobody could have played Judy as well as Renée, and it is a career highlight for me to be singing with her, and in some small way, with Judy.”