Florida Man Goes Viral After Suggesting the Military Drop Ice in the Ocean to Stop Hurricanes: WATCH

A Florida man has gone viral after offering a solution to keep hurricanes away from the United States, a solution that has been right under our noses all along.

Said Florida man: “I can’t see how they haven’t come up with some kind of way to combat these storms yet. They keep saying, two days ago, three days ago, ‘Oh … but it’s gonna hit all this warm weather. All this warm weather and warm water.’ We have a Navy. Why don’t the Navy come and drop ice in the warm water so it can’t get going as fast as it’s going? There’s gotta be ways to combat this instead of just point at the thing and saying, ‘Well, now it’s getting worse!’ Yeah, we know it’s getting worse!”

And if the Navy can’t help, well, there’s the Air Force.

Added Florida man: “You tell us, ‘Oh, it’s the warm weather. Oh, it’s the wind.’ Well, we have an Air Force. Drive some Air Force planes around and get the winds going the opposite way. Get the Navy to go in circles to fight it the other way.”

Last week, Donald Trump denied suggesting to Homeland Security officials that the U.S. nuke hurricanes to break them up.