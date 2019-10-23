Two Black Gay U.S. Servicemembers Brutally Beaten at Croatian Nightclub

Two gay black U.S. airmen were attacked over the weekend while they were dancing together at a Croatian nightclub.

Unilad reports: “The pair [said] they were beaten by 10 thugs for dancing ‘a little more vigorously’ than others in a Croatian nightclub Opera nightclub in the city of Zadar. Ny’Zavian Dozier, 24, a popular Instagram fitness model, and Keith D. Rowe, 25, were assaulted at around 3.00am.”

Dozier and Rowe, who serve in the Air Force and are stationed in Germany according to their social media accounts, had taken a trip to Croatia.

Wrote Dozier in a post on Facebook: “Literally experienced one of the most scariest moments ever last night. A group of 8-10 Croatian men targeted my friend and I in a night club. These guys had every intention of not letting us walk away alive. I have never felt so defenseless in my entire life. I truly couldn’t protect my friend! A trip that started so beautiful ended in such a horrible way but I’m grateful that my friend and I are alive! Few bumps and bruises but we’ll be ok! Thank you to everyone who has checked in. We’re finally back home!”

The Voice of Croatia adds: “According to local media in Zadar, the motive for the attack was ‘that the men had been acting gay’, a conjecture witnesses apparently based on the fact that they were seen ‘twerking’. The victims are also black and it is unclear if the attack was also racially motivated. Police are investigating, but both Americans have left the country. Zadar police confirmed that one of the man was treated at Zadar hospital for minor injuries, but decline further comment pending the outcome of the investigation. However, they are treating the incident as a disruption of public order, a misdemeanor offense, rather than a hate crime. … Pijerino Bebić, the co-owner of the club where the incident took place, said that the Americans had been in the club the night before and that there had been no issues. When the fight broke out, security intervened and the police were called, he said.”

A police spokesperson released a statement: “On the night of Saturday, Sunday, after three o’clock, police received reports that several people had taken part in a fight, and upon entering the field, it was determined that the men, American citizens ‘danced a little more vigorously’ and that annoyed these men who attacked them. We are still determining whether this is a hate attack. We are looking for the perpetrators, and we cannot confirm at this time that they are US soldiers.”

The U.S. Embassy in Zagreb issued a statement: “The US Embassy in Zagreb condemns the recent violent attacks on two US tourists in Zadar. The well-being and security of US citizens abroad is one of the State Department’s top priorities. The Embassy is ready to provide appropriate assistance to American citizens in need and their families. Due to privacy issues, we are unable to comment further on this case.”