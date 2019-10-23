Ed Stack, Dua Lipa, Naomi Wolf, Matt Gaetz, Quantum Supremacy, Lev Parnas, Ben Platt, Black Hole: HOT LINKS

PATHETIC. GOP lawmakers stall impeachment hearing by storming secure conference room: “Led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., the GOP members — who don’t sit on the committees that are questioning witnesses in the impeachment inquiry — entered the secure room, known as a SCIF, in the basement of the Capitol Visitor Center. Before entering, they protested Democrats’ handling of the probe, arguing that the process was not fair to Republicans or the president.”

TODRICK HALL. Former personal assistant alleges fraud and sexual assault. “I was Todrick Hall’s personal assistant for years and I know every detail of his life including deliberate non-payment to people, racism, sexual assault, sexual harassment, online bullying, exploitation, illegal business practices…. the list goes on.”

ED STACK. Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO mulls third party presidential bid: “Various messages were presented to a focus group in southern Wisconsin this week centering on the billionaire businessman, along with possible three-way match-ups against Donald Trump and Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren. The focus group, according to a source who took part in the testing, ran through varying themes involving Stack and heavily focused on his example of “showing leadership” by halting the sale of assault-style rifles at all of Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in the wake of the high school massacre in Parkland, Florida.”

BOLD IMPRESSION OF THE DAY. John Lithgow as Rudy Giuliani.

TAX RETURNS. Lawyer uses campaign trail claim that Trump could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it in argument before the Second Circuit.

ICED OUT. NYC skating rinks drop “Trump” from names. “Wollman Rink in the southern part of the park, and Lasker Rink in the northern end will no longer be identified as Trump properties.”

BUSINESS INSIDER. Could Buttigieg pull off an upset in Iowa?

MICHAEL COHEN. Trump’s former fixer offers dirt on Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas: “He introduced himself through text message and asked if he would be willing to set up a meeting with Trump, the purpose being that he wanted to propose a method to save the federal government money on fraud, waste, and abuse. Those who know Cohen also said that there was another occasion during which Parnas came in contact with Cohen that they said may be of interest to investigators looking into whether Parnas violated federal election laws. Cohen would be willing to communicate what he knows to investigators, it is said, and has added a new criminal-defense attorney, Robert D. Adler, to his legal team in recent months.”

TRUTH HURTS. Lizzo responds to plagiarism accusations.

OUTRAGES. Naomi Wolf book canceled over factual errors: ‘In “Outrages: Sex, Censorship and the Criminalization of Love,” Ms. Wolf examined how Victorian laws criminalized same-sex relations. In May, during a radio interview with the BBC host Matthew Sweet, she told him that she had found evidence of “several dozen executions” of men accused of having sex with other men. But Mr. Sweet pointed out that Ms. Wolf was misunderstanding the legal term “death recorded,” saying it meant that the men had been pardoned. “I don’t think any of the executions you’ve identified here actually happened,” he told her.’

YOU TAKE THE BAD. The Facts of Life cast reuniting for holiday special.

QUANTUM SUPREMACY. Google claims to have achieved near-mythical state of computing: “A team of experts working on Google’s Sycamore machine said their quantum system had executed a calculation in 200 seconds that would have taken a classic computer 10,000 years to complete.”

PLANET NINE. The elusive planet at the edge of our solar system might be a primordial black hole the size of a baseball with the mass of five Earths.

FOOD QUESTION OF THE DAY. Why are restaurant burritos better than at home?

AMAZING RACE AUSTRALIA. Gay married couple to compete on the show down under.

DANCE MUSIC PREVIEW OF THE DAY. Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”.

🖤 DON’T START NOW 🖤 COMING SOON 🖤 pic.twitter.com/W2DJpzf7oV — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) October 23, 2019

COVER OF THE DAY. Ben Platt “River” from The Politician.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Selena Gomez “Lose You To Love Me”.

MORE NEW MUSIC OF THE DAY. Luke Evans “Changing”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Marsden Hartley’s Madawaska – Acadian Light-Heavy.