Brandon T. Jackson Says God Has Forgiven Him for Playing Gay in ‘Tropic Thunder’

Brandon T. Jackson in Tropic Thunder.

Actor Brandon T. Jackson says God has forgiven him for playing gay in the 2008 Ben Stiller movie Tropic Thunder.

TMZ reports: ‘Jackson famously played Alpa Chino in the 2008 Ben Stiller flick — a closeted actor who accidentally revealed feelings for a guy named “Lance” … it was a hilarious scene. But, Jackson is now a pretty religious Black Hebrew Israelite — and playing gay doesn’t jive with his religious beliefs. “I was on thin ice then with the father,” Jackson said on “TMZ Live” … “But, he had his mercy and his grace was there.’

TMZ adds: ‘Jackson says the bigger issue is when he wore a women’s dress for his role in the 2011 Martin Lawrence flick, “Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son.” Jackson says he broke a religious law prohibiting men from wearing women’s clothing — “And, when you break a law you get punished.”‘