There’s ‘Trouble in Paradise’ for Rufus Wainwright on New Single: LISTEN

Rufus Wainwright has shared “Trouble in Paradise”, a new song from a forthcoming LP, his first since 2002, due next year.

Wrote Wainwright, setting up the track: “Drum beats herald a romp through the inner mind of a bob-haired fashion doyenne on her drive from the town to the country. She reflects on the true price of glamour, and weighs its spiritual costs while eyeing her future legacy, and eternity. The music, a nod to solid pop rock production of previous classic LA eras motors the listener on with both a sense of sophistication and an animalistic instinct.”

Added Wainwright: “It is the first single of an upcoming album that I will be releasing with my new record label BMG next year. I worked on it with the wonderful producer Mitchell Froom. We recorded in all the great rooms in LA with a lot of the great session players. So in that sense it is a really old fashioned album and to me it is the bookend to my first album which I also recorded in LA in those legendary studios with amazing session players. But back then, I really had no clue what I was doing and after 20 years of being in this business and sidestepping in the symphony and opera world, theater and many other side projects, I feel I have reached a certain maturity as an artist and songwriter both in my writing but also in my vocal abilities and know how to put together a song. I hope you agree. There will be more coming soon!”

Wainwright also wants you to stay in touch with him via text at (323) 405-9934.