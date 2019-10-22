Get Ready for a Star-Studded ‘Celebrity Drag Race’

It turns out RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. invasion was just the beginning of Mother Ru’s expanding empire. In 2020, the glamazon is launching a new addition to the growing RuPaul Television Universe with some familiar faces.

VH1 announced RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race earlier today. The contest is being billed as a “four-episode event series,” and will feature 12 celebs competing for the title of America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar and a cash prize for a charity of their choice.

No word yet on which celebs will be competing, but previous queens like Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo will assist with the drag transformations.

An official release date has not been revealed, but the series is greenlit for 2020.

Are you excited for RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race? Which famous faces would you like to see sashay on the mainstage?

The library is open in the comments.