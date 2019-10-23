Gay Couple: Men Claiming to Be Police Assaulted Us —WATCH

Jordan Coppedge

A gay Charlotte, North Carolina man says he and his boyfriend were assaulted after leaving a bar by a group of men who claimed to be police.

Kenny Coppedge told FOX46 that he and boyfriend Jordan Frye were leaving a bar on Yancey Road when a woman approached them and put her arm around Coppedge in a friendly manner. Shortly thereafter the woman’s male friends, who appeared to be drunk, approached and accused the men of stealing from her purse.

The men told Coppedge and Frye that they were cops and threw Coppedge to the ground, pinning him and scraping his neck and face.

FOX46 reports: “By the time officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) arrived, however, Coppedge said the men spoke briefly with officers before being allowed to leave. CMPD did not respond to FOX 46’s multiple requests for comment on Tuesday. A police report reads that the victims were assaulted by an unknown suspect. Coppedge believes the assault came at the hands of off-duty officers who said they were from New Jersey.”