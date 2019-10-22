A Warning, Niall Horan, Patti LuPone, William B. Taylor, Jeffrey Toobin, Lee Pace, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kanye West: HOT LINKS

SAD SACK AND A JERK. Patti LuPone has some harsh words for Andrew Lloyd Webber.

IMPEACHMENT. William B. Taylor Jr., the top American diplomat in Ukraine, gives damning testimony. “The senior U.S. diplomat in Ukraine said Tuesday he was told release of military aid was contingent on public declarations from Ukraine that it would investigate the Bidens and the 2016 election, contradicting President Trump’s denial that he used the money as leverage for political gain.”

"Eyebrows frozen raised," a source in the room tells me of Amb. Taylor's deposition. The "most thorough account of everything so far," source adds. October 22, 2019

A WARNING. Trump official who wrote anonymous op-ed in New York Times to publish book next month. ‘The book, titled, “A Warning,” will be published on Nov. 19 by Twelve, a division of the Hachette Book Group. The author is represented by Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn of Javelin, the literary agency that represents the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey, Senator Martha McSally and the retired United States Navy commander Guy Snodgrass.’ Flashback HERE.

JEFFREY TOOBIN. CNN commentator expresses regret over “mistakes” in Clinton email coverage: “The New Yorker and CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin now says he devoted too much attention in 2016 to Hillary Clinton’s private email server, becoming the first big-name journalist to acknowledge having second thoughts about the story since a State Department probe cleared Clinton of serious breaches of rules on Friday.”

JIMMY CARTER. Former president, 95, hospitalized after fall: “The injury was the second one Carter, who fought cancer in recent years, suffered within a span of weeks. After a separate fall at his home this month in which he sustained a black eye, Carter appeared soon after at a Habitat for Humanity project.”

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Ga. He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home. — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) October 22, 2019

TRUMP TRIAL. John Roberts will preside over a Trump impeachment trial: ‘The Constitution explicitly states that the chief justice, in this case John Roberts, “shall preside” over presidential impeachment trials. The rules of the Senate, moreover, require McConnell to take this command seriously. In order to prevent the vice president, who formally presides over the Senate, from refusing to allow the chief justice to play his constitutional role, the Senate rules governing impeachment require the vice president to swear in the chief justice immediately after the House’s charges are announced on the floor. The rules then explicitly empower the chief justice to “direct all the forms of proceedings” during the trial. The Senate, in contrast, is granted the “power to enforce obedience” to all these rulings.’

PETE BUTTIGIEG AND FACEBOOK. It’s complicated…

IT’S A GAY BAR, PAMELA. How this became the Twin Cities’ favorite meme.

“It's a gay bar Pamela” pic.twitter.com/f2PXMmGos5 — Tony Webster (@webster) October 10, 2019

SPOTTED. Jake Gyllenhaal saved a Dalmatian caught in a busy intersection: “I noticed that it was Jake Gyllenhaal, and I saw him turn and look into the street — I thought he was trying to flag down a cab or something.”

$47.8 MILLION. Cristiano Ronaldo takes home more money from Instagram each year than he does playing for Juventus. “Receiving a reported average of $975,000 per advertised post, Ronaldo’s Instagram earnings far eclipse the world’s biggest celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Emily Ratajkowski.”

24-HOUR SURVEILLANCE. Harry Styles’ designer says all his costumes are kept in a frozen vault: “It’s basically like a giant refrigerator – a frozen vault…The clothes all have 24 hours surveillance, which you can look at via an iPad, specifically done for his outfits, and they have all been cryogenically frozen in time to preserve them.”

CASTING. Lee Pace and Jared Harris sign on to Apple TV+ series Foundation, based on Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi book series.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Kanye West Jesus is King.

TRAILER 2 OF THE DAY. Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life.

SLANG MEANINGS OF THE DAY. Irish with Niall Horan.

TWO FOR TUESDAY. Thara and buddy.