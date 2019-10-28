Chris Martin, Dracula, Michael Che, Katie Hill, Stunt Kissing, Hal Fischer, John Oliver, Cameroon, Jane Fonda: HOT LINKS

RIP. Former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan dies at 66: “Hagan’s three-year battle with encephalitis, caused by Powassan virus, ended when she died in her sleep at home.”

FELLA. Michael Che under fire for deadnaming, misgendering Caitlyn Jenner on SNL.

HORROR MOVIE (OF THEIR OWN MAKING). GOP lawmakers lost and adrift: “In hushed conversations over the past week, GOP senators lamented that the fast-expanding probe is fraying their party, which remains completely in Trump’s grip. They voiced exasperation at the expectation that they defend the president against the troublesome picture that has been painted, with neither convincing arguments from the White House nor confidence that something worse won’t soon be discovered.”

KATIE HILL. Congresswoman to resign amid allegations of relationships with staffers: “This is what needs to happen so that the good people who supported me will no longer be subjected to the pain inflicted by my abusive husband and the brutality of hateful political operatives who seem to happily provide a platform to a monster who is driving a smear campaign built around cyber exploitation.”

SOUTH CAROLINA. Pete Buttigieg reaches out to Black voters after memo says sexual orientation may be a barrier for them: ‘Many of the 24 uncommitted black voters in the groups, men and women of ages 25 to 65, were deeply uncomfortable discussing Mr. Buttigieg’s sexual orientation, the memo said, adding that “they felt the mayor was ‘flaunting’ his sexuality by the very mention of having a husband.”’

THE GAY SEVENTIES. Hal Fischer’s Castro scene photos revived. “San Francisco’s gay world in the late 1970s was a cultural event unlike any previously seen in the city, from its political activity to an overall feeling of social and sexual liberation following the Stonewall riots in New York. Photographer Hal Fischer knew it demanded documentation.”

DEEP DIVE OF THE DAY. John Oliver digs into Trump’s position on Syria. “I’m not saying that it is easy, or even possible, to get a situation this difficult completely right. But it’s genuinely hard to get it this wrong. We took a fundamentally stable situation, betrayed a strategically vital ally, and immensely damaged our reputation.”

JONATHAN CHEBAN. Kim Kardashian’s famous best friend legally changed his name to Foodgod. “If you don’t know, FG’s been all about the eats for a while now — being a bonafide foodie is kinda his thing, and he proudly showcases it all over his social media pages. Literally, it seems like just about every post is related to good grub … he even sleeps with food.”

BIG APPLE CIRCUS. Neil Patrick Harris played ringmaster, and his family was there to watch.

BELGIUM. Former teacher caught selling meth over Grindr: “I have been dealing for several months now. Sometimes about 30 to 40 customers a day pass by, earning me around €400 a day,” he said after the police caught him, reports Bruzz. “I sell to finance my own use,” he added.

HONORED. Jane Fonda accepts BAFTA award while getting arrested.

Our movement is rising like the water. Today 31 activists were arrested calling on a #GreenNewDeal, #NoNewFossilFuels, and protection of our oceans. #firedrillfriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FMDOhbgtyG — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 25, 2019

CAMEROON. Secret video room gives gay men respite: “The flickering light of a video screen illuminates faces of young men sitting on benches — members of a video club catering exclusively for gay men, a haven in a society where it is perilous to be same-sex attracted.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Chad White, Stephan Petrov, Victor Pinheiro, Dean Perona, Lucas Loyola and more HERE.

NYC. Jury awarded $1.75 million to gay man who said cops beat and slurred him: “Jurors in Brooklyn Federal Court deliberated 16 hours before deciding that four cops used excessive force on Louis Falcone in a June 19, 2015 incident that started when his mother called 911 because Falcone was fighting with his brother.”

STUNT KISS OF THE DAY. Ellen and Jennifer Aniston.

INFLUENCER VIDEO OF THE DAY.

TEASER TRAILER OF THE DAY. BBC’s Dracula.

POP INTERVIEW OF THE DAY. Chris Martin on Coldplay’s new album.

MONDAY MOISTURE. Vidal X. James