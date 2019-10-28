Are Great British Bake Off Contestants Michael and Henry the Show’s First Sweet Gay Romance?

Henry Bird and Michael Chakraverty, two of the bakers from this season’s Great British Bake Off, are rumored to be a couple, and fans of the show are thrilled to see the sweetness come together.

Alice Fevronia, another of the show’s bakers, was thought to be dating Bird, but that rumor was extinguished when she posted this Instagram, captioned, “Brother from another mother.”

Alice later shared this photo to her Instagram story, showing Bird and Chakraverty in an intimate embrace over a bowl of chocolate, captioned “BAE-ke Off 💙”

Then there was this post, from back in September:

Still, the rumored show-mance has not been confirmed by either baker, but it could be the showstopper of the season.