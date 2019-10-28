Claudia López: Bogotá, Colombia Elects Openly Gay Female Mayor in Historic First

Claudia López, an openly gay woman, has been elected mayor of the Colombian capital of Bogotá.

The BBC reports: “The 49-year-old centre-left candidate had won 35.2% of the vote with nearly all votes counted. Mayor of Bogotá is widely considered the second-most important political post in Colombia after the presidency. … A journalist-turned politician, Ms López is a member of the of the country’s Green Alliance party. Known for her outspoken criticism of right-wing politicians, she has also been heavily involved with anti-corruption efforts in Colombia. Her policies include putting more police on the streets, fighting child labour and creating better educational opportunities for people over 45.”

Lopez kissed her partner Angélica Lozano Correa after the victory.

This is @ClaudiaLopez, the new mayor of #Bogota, kissing her partner @AngelicaLozanoC in celebration after today’s elections. This is a momentous symbol, a sign of change and of good things to come. That I have the privilege of calling them my friends only makes this sweeter. pic.twitter.com/1LIF9ad8c1 — Renata Segura (@renaticas) October 28, 2019

Gracias a todas y todos los maestros, mentores, jefes, colegas, compañeros, amigos y ciudadanos que me enseñaron, quisieron y apoyaron para llegar a éste día en la vida.



Gracias a mi ciudad y su extraordinaria ciudadanía por confiar y darme esta oportunidad.



Vamos a honrarla! pic.twitter.com/Ain6n2jtva October 28, 2019