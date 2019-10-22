Donald Trump Jr. Incites ‘Explosion of Hate Messages’ at Transgender Cyclist Rachel McKinnon After World Championship Win

Transgender cyclist Rachel McKinnon won the Masters Track Cycling World Championships this week, and was soon after attacked by Donald Trump Jr.

Tweeted Don Jr in response to the right-wing Daily Caller’s headline that a “biological male” had won the championship: “Anyone want to guess why??? This BS will destroy women’s sports and everything so many amazing female athletes have worked their entire lives to achieve.

I couldn’t care less how you identify, but this isn’t right.” He later added, “You can never be woke enough! Sorry to all female athletes who spent their lives mastering their games.”

McKinnon, noting an “explosion of hate messages” as a result of Don Jr’s tweet, later said, “Pssst. I was competing prior to the IOC’s 2015 update to their trans policy. I met the older, more restrictive 2003 policy. Y’all don’t have a problem with testosterone levels, you have a problem with trans women period. Lowering the testosterone limit won’t affect me.”

Oh THIS explains the explosion of hate messages I'm getting!! https://t.co/4DTjkb1suB — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 21, 2019

Pssst. I was competing prior to the IOC's 2015 update to their trans policy.



I met the older, more restrictive 2003 policy.



Y'all don't have a problem with testosterone levels, you have a problem with trans women period. Lowering the testosterone limit won't affect me. — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 22, 2019

McKinnon spoke to Sky News earlier this week before competing: “All my medical records say female. My doctor treats me as a female person, my racing licence says female, but people who oppose my existence still want to think of me as male. There’s a stereotype that men are always stronger than women, so people think there is an unfair advantage. By preventing trans women from competing or requiring them to take medication, you’re denying their human rights.”