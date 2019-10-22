Procter & Gamble to Remove Female Symbol from ‘Always’ Menstrual Products to Be Inclusive of Transgender and Nonbinary Users

Procter & Gamble said it is removing the female ‘Venus’ symbol from its line of menstrual products to be inclusive of the transgender and nonbinary communities.

CNN reports: “Transgender activists and allies had publicly urged Proctor & Gamble to redesign its pad wrapper without the gender symbol, a circle atop a cross. Among their arguments were that not all people who menstruate are women and that not all women menstruate.”

Said Procter & Gamble: “For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so. We’re also committed to diversity & inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers.”

