Out Gay Wrestler Jake Atlas Reportedly Signing with WWE

Jake Atlas, who was named SoCal Uncensored’s ‘Rookie of the Year’ in 2018 shortly before coming out as gay, is reported to be signing with WWE. Atlas would be WWE’s second out gay wrestler after Darren Young, who came out in 2013.

Outsports reports: ‘Last Word On Pro Wrestling issued the initial report, with So Cal Uncensored further reporting that Atlas is scheduled to join the global wrestling juggernaut’s performance center in January 2020. Atlas’ signing comes after a relatively short but impactful career on the U.S. independent scene. He spun his 2017 Southern California Rookie of the Year award into multiple championships and stellar performances for high profile indie promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerilla and Defy Wrestling. … Atlas’ previous connection to WWE likely contributed to his decision to sign with the company. He was previously named a “brand ambassador” for the company after appearing on a WWE-themed episode of Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition last year. He proclaimed his goal to be “the first openly gay WWE world champion” during the program.’