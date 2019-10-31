Fischerspooner, the electroclash duo of Warren Fischer and Casey Spooner formed in 1998, is over, according to an announcement on their Instagram page, which read, Fischerspooner is dead. Long live Fischerspooner. Thank you for everything.”

NME reports: ‘They went on to record four critically acclaimed electroclash records – including 2002’s ‘#1’ and 2005’s ‘Odyssey’, which featured guest spots from the likes of David Byrne. After releasing 2009’s ‘Entertainment’, they embarked on a nine-year hiatus before returning with 2018’s ‘Sir’ – which was produced by REM’s Michael Stipe.”