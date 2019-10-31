Aaron Sorkin, Jeremy O. Harris, Carly Simon, Ian Somerhalder, Iceland, The Shining, Jason Momoa: HOT LINKS

AARON SORKIN. Playwright and screenwriter of The Social Network sends open letter to Mark Zuckerberg: “But this can’t possibly be the outcome you and I want, to have crazy lies pumped into the water supply that corrupt the most important decisions we make together. Lies that have a very real and incredibly dangerous effect on our elections and our lives and our children’s lives.”

THE GOSPEL OF KANYE WEST. Kim Kardashian is a believer.

WITH A STRAIGHT FACE. Donald Trump Jr: “I wish my name was Hunter Biden. I could go abroad and make millions off my father’s presidency. I’d be a really rich guy.”

GETTING SERIOUS. Senate shifts tone on impeachment: “While no Senate Republican has said the charges against Trump rise to the level of being an impeachable offense, many have expressed concern over the drip-drip of damaging revelations.”

V-WARS. There’s a new vampire series starring Ian Somerhalder.

CARLY SIMON. Trump “was all over me like ugly on an ape.” “I don’t think there’s much interest outside himself,” she said. “What will happen with a narcissist is that they’re interested in themselves and anything that’s an extension of themselves, perhaps their children, but he’s not interested in the philosophy of great thinkers, I suspect.”

SCAM OF THE DAY. Playwright Jeremy O. Harris gets Seth Meyers to pay for premium tickets for 10 people to his play, Slave Play (our review here).

Last night @SlavePlayBway author @jeremyoharris did one of my favorite things ever. He said how when he was poor he scammed Broadway tickets, and then he scammed Seth into buying Slave Play tickets for the first 10 people who tweeted him. Like watching a magic trick unfold. pic.twitter.com/b3aMqHWi59 — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) October 30, 2019

JASON MOMOA. I’m not very smart.

ICELAND. Bishop of Iceland apologizes to gay and lesbian community: ‘Bishop of Iceland Agnes M. Sigurðardóttir has apologised to the gay and lesbian community of Iceland on behalf of the country’s National Church. The apology was made during an interview on talk show Kastljós yesterday evening. Reporter Einar Þorsteinsson asked Agnes about the position the previous Bishop, Karl Sigurbjörnsson, took on same sex marriage. In 2016, under Karl’s leadership, the National Church strongly protested a bill introduced to protect the rights of homosexual people. The bill proposed granting pastors within the National Church the authority to wed same sex couples. In an interview taken at that time, Karl stated “I think we owe it to [the institution of] marriage to not toss it on the garbage heap without considering what we’re doing.”’

PSA OF THE DAY. Alex Trebek talks about his pancreatic cancer. “In nearly every country, pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer with a five-year survival rate in the single digits. Now, in order to help patients fight and survive this disease, more attention and awareness are needed. I wished I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer.”

HONEST TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Shining.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Derek Spill.