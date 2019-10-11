Marie Yovanovich, Jacob Frey, Ben Platt, RuPaul’s Mansion, Steve Sisolak, Brazil, Sam Smith: HOT LINKS

MARIE YOVANOVICH. Former Ukraine ambassador testifies that Trump had her removed on false claims: “In a closed-door deposition that could further fuel calls for Mr. Trump’s impeachment, Ms. Yovanovitch delivered a scathing indictment of his administration’s conduct of foreign policy. She warned that private influence and personal gain have usurped diplomats’ judgment, threatening to undermine the nation’s interests and drive talented professionals out of public service.”

FINANCIAL RECORDS. Trump loses subpoena battle with House Democrats: “The 2-1 ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit stems from a case where Trump sued to block Democrats from subpoenaing one of his accounting firms for a vast trove of materials as Congress probes the president over potential conflicts of interest and payments from foreign governments.”

NAOMI CAMPBELL. Designers have asked me to fall on their runways…

JACOB FREY. Minneapolis mayor trolls Trump rally by declaring October 10 “Love Trumps Hate Day” in the city.

ED BUCK. West Hollywood meth predator pleads not guilty: “Buck’s plea at the downtown Los Angeles federal courthouse was followed by an appearance outside by friends and relatives of Timothy Dean and Gemmel Moore – the men found dead in Buck’s apartment at 1234 N. Laurel Ave. — who described themselves as having come together as a family in their struggle to deal with the deaths and to push for the arrest and prosecution of Buck. LaTisha Nixon, Moore’s mother, carried his ashes.”

LAS VEGAS. Steve Sisolak is first Nevada governor to march in LGBTQ Pride parade. ‘Tod Story, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, called Sisolak’s participation “huge.” “To see him walk in the parade here in Southern Nevada as the governor sends a very strong message to where he is philosophically,” he said. Sisolak wants to continue to “work alongside our partners” to continue the work done this year on LGBT equality.’

HOUSE OF LOVE. RuPaul purchase $13.7 million Beverly Hills mansion: ‘Serving eye-popping ersatz realness, the ornately embellished mansion proudly screams, “Opulence! You own everything” and measures in at more than 10,300 square feet over three floors with six bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms.’

THE BIG TICKET. Marc Malkin talks to Ben Platt about the queerness of The Politician:

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines….

SECOND COMING OUT. Sam Smith gives emotional speech at Attitude Awards.

BRAZIL. Artists fight censorship: “In the end, Brazil’s highest court ruled that banning books over LGBT+ content was illegal and Queiroz was able to sell her book without it being confiscated by officials from the mayor’s office in Rio de Janeiro. But the incident has given impetus to artists, politicians and lawyers to push back against efforts to stop LGBT+ stories being told, which have intensified since self-proclaimed “proud” homophobe, President Jair Bolsonaro came to power in January.” Avoid the #24 shirt: “Is it because it is unlucky, or cursed? No, it’s because in Brazil, the No. 24 is traditionally associated with being gay. “

