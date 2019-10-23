Gay Trump Supporter: ‘It Takes a Lot of Guts’ to Wear My MAGA Hat in the Castro — WATCH

San Francisco’s KRON ran a 10-minute interview with gay Trump supporter and Army veteran Max Guglielmelli, who proudly wears his MAGA hat around the Castro, SF’s longtime gayborhood. The segment was shot for a special called MAGA HAT(E) aired by the local news station.

In the interview, Guglielmelli talks about what it’s like wearing his “Make America Great Again” around the Castro, and his fellow Trump-supporting boyfriend, who wears a U.S. Border Patrol hat: “It takes a lot of guts.”

Said Guglielmelli: “I get a lot of dirty looks. When I’m getting coffee or whatever, people behind the counter make no eye contact. They don’t want to see my face. … I’ve had people ask me, ‘Do you feel safe?’ Isn’t that telling (of) which side is violent? Because I’m just going out there to walk.”

Guglielmelli said he became a right-wing conservative and Trump cultist during the 2016 election after he became disillusioned with all the “hate” coming from the left. Before that he said he was “hyper left” after returning from Afghanistan and did some “gender-bending” and wore make-up and skirts.

“So here I am. A Trump supporter and conservative.”

Of the left, he said: “They are the ones that are the most vicious. I looked inside and I was like, ‘Oh, when I was supposed to be tolerant, I was the most intolerant. I started to question everything. The more educated I became, the more conservative I became.”

ICYMI: Gay Trump Supporter Wants Everyone in the LGBT Community to Know That the President is For Us’ — WATCH

Like another Trump cultist interviewed outside the president’s Dallas rally last week, Guglielmelli believes Trump is good for the LGBTQ community: “[Trump] loves all Americans. You have to get out of this intersectional idea. This President likes you. He’s not going to take rights away from you. He wants you to be a free American. He’s OK with gay marriage. He’s OK with gay people. If you’re an American, whatever race, sexual orientation, gender expression, whatever you want, he wants you to be a free American and have less taxes.”

This is not true.