Fans hoping for some LGBTQ action long, long ago in a galaxy far, far away have finally been thrown a bone. Producers have revealed the first official gay couple in the Star Wars universe. That is, if you don’t count those gay porgs. Unfortunately, the long-hoped-for love affair between Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) isn’t going public.

Producers of the animated children’s series Star Wars Resistance confirmed on Monday that Orka and Flix – voiced by Jim Rash and Bobby Moynihan, are a gay couple.

Said Executive Producer Justin Ridge to the podcast Coffee with Kenobi: “I think it’s safe to say they’re an item. They’re absolutely a gay couple and we’re proud of that.”

The Guardian adds: “Star Wars Resistance is set six months before the events depicted in the The Force Awakens. It was nominated for an Emmy this year for outstanding children’s program.”

Still, fans can hope for a human connection in the franchise’s next live-action installment.