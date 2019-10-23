‘Will & Grace,’ David Chang, BoJack Horseman, U.K. ‘Drag Race’ and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Queer creatives like Kate McKinnon and Lena Waithe are among the guests joining (the adorable) chef David Chang on the new Netflix series Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, premiering Wednesday. Each episode shines a spotlight on a different international locale as Chang and his guest explore the local cuisine and culture.

Get your weirdly sad cartoon fix with a new season of Bojack Horseman Friday. The series, which is releasing the first half of its final season, features TV’s only asexual character, Todd.

Will & Grace kicks off its final season earlier than originally expected, with the premiere airing Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC. (The premiere was bumped up to fill the slot vacated by the recently-canceled series Sunnyside.) But! That’s not the only unexpected news: Grace is pregnant.

Mind ya tuppence, gov’na, there’s a new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. Friday, and it is pure rubbish. The queens will need to turn trash to treasure in the time-honored unconventional materials challenge. Tune in to Logo Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern to see which queen can earn their RuPeter badge for upcycling.

HBO’s latest sexually-charged dramedy Mrs. Fletcher tells the steamy story of a woman exploring sex after her son goes to college. The series stars the incredible Kathryn Hahn (Transparent, I Love Dick), who alone makes it worth checking out Sunday at 10:30 p.m. Eastern on HBO.

