CNN’s Chris Cuomo Apologizes for Gender Pronoun Joke at Equality Town Hall: WATCH

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo apologized for a tone-deaf joke about gender pronouns he made shortly after Kamala Harris took the stage at Thursday night’s LGBTQ Equality Town Hall.

After being introduced Harris announced, “my pronouns are she, her, and hers,” prompting Cuomo to quip, “Mine too.”

The mocking joke fell flat, overshadowing an important moment, and the criticism was immediate.

Kamala Harris declared her pronouns on such a major stage and she should be applauded but instead it was so disappointing for Chris Cuomo to mock it in that moment. #EqualityTownHall #PowerOfOurPride October 11, 2019

Cuomo apologized uncategorically later Thursday evening: “When Sen. Harris said her pronouns were she her and her’s, I said mine too. I should not have. I apologize. I am an ally of the LGBTQ community, and I am sorry because I am committed to helping us achieve equality. Thank you for watching our townhall.”