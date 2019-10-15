John Giorno, Ryan Murphy, Fortnite, Harry Styles Stalker, Tatianna, Grease 2.0, Pete Buttigieg, Ronan Farrow: HOT LINKS

IMPEACHMENT. Democrats are moving fast: “Letters to potential witnesses reveal the breadth and speed at which the inquiry is unfolding, a stark contrast to the Mueller report which stretched over nearly two years.”

WILD NIGHT OUT. Tatianna from RuPaul’s Drag Race arrested.

RIP. Artist and poet John Giorno. ‘The list of his collaborators, friends and lovers, many of whom made their work at the Bunker, the studio complex Giorno established on the Bowery, which the New York Times described in 1965 as “a vision of Montparnasse replacing Skid Row”, is as numerous: John Cage, Anne Waldman, Mark Rothko, Lynda Benglis, Jasper Johns, Robert Rauschenberg, Trisha Brown and Carolee Schneeman were all contemporaries. In 1963 he appeared in Warhol’s film Sleep, which lasted five hours and 20 minutes and consisted of a static shot of Giorno asleep.’

FIRING BACK. Giuliani hits back at John Bolton: “I am disappointed in John,” Giuliani said in a statement to Fox News. “I’m not sure he realizes I received all this evidence as part of my representation of the president. It was all part of the evidence, and suppression of evidence, involving Ukrainian collusion and the origin of some of the false information against the president.”

SURPRISE, SURPRISE. Russia is moving in to fill U.S. vacuum in Syria: ‘Desperate for a new protector, the Kurdish administration struck a deal with the Russian-backed government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, whose forces began on Sunday deploying in Kurdish-administered areas to shield them against Turkey.’

GREASE 2.0. Grease: Rydell High greenlit at HBO Max: “Inspired by” the 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, Grease: Rydell High will also be set in the 1950s, when “the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds still rule the school,” and will feature “some characters you already know, and a whole lot more you will soon meet.”

MEDICARE FOR ALL WHO WANT IT. Buttigieg knocks rival Dems by name in new digital ad: “The ad represents an escalation by the South Bend, Indiana, mayor’s campaign, after he’s mostly kept his Medicare for All critiques nameless and primarily focused on policy.”

RONAN FARROW. National Enquirer shredded Trump-related documents: ‘According to Ronan Farrow’s new book, The National Enquirer’s top editor directed staffers to shred documents when the Wall Street Journal called for comment before publishing the first story about the Enquirer’s “catch and kill” relationship with Donald Trump. Farrow cites editor Dylan Howard as saying he needed to empty the safe and that the editor expressed a need for a shredder.’

SCOTLAND. Gay men convicted under homophobic laws are pardoned: ‘The law will cover anyone convicted for same-sex activity which is no longer illegal, ranging from gay sex to kissing or flirting, and those affected can apply to have their former police record ‘disregarded’ or wiped clean.’

WRONG DIRECTION. Homeless man found guilty of stalking Harry Styles: ‘According to BBC News, Styles, 25, saw 26-year-old Pablo Tarazaga-Orero sleeping “rough” outside his home in northwest London in March. After Styles bought him some vegan sandwiches, salads, and muffins, Tarazaga-Orero asked the singer to go to a restaurant while smirking. While Styles said that he tried to cut contact with the man, he allegedly saw him nearly every day and now checks for “weak spots” in his home. He also said that the man began showing up at his local pub up to four times a week, entering “anywhere between a minute and two minutes after I arrived.”’

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE + LIZZO. There’s a new collaboration coming… “If she wants to tell you she can, but it’s flames. It is so good.”

RYAN MURPHY. My 5-year-old son is cancer-free.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The new Fortnite.

