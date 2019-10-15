Gay Man Uses Brie Larson as Emotional Support (Literally) After Proposing to His Boyfriend

It seems that Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland weren’t the only ones getting engaged at ACE Comic Con in Chicago over the weekend.

One of Brie Larson’s gay fans used the actress as emotional support (literally) after his proposal to his boyfriend, and the photos have gone viral.

In the photos, taken at a meet-and-greet, a man gets down on one knee and presents the ring, later clutching the actress (presumably after getting a ‘yes’ answer).

Tweeted Larson: “Y’all I was present for a proposal and I am CHANGED. Much love to the happy couple!!!!”