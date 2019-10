Actor Jonathan Groff has been a huge Julie Andrews fan since the age of 3 when he saw Mary Poppins, and subsequently dressed up as her for Halloween. To prove this, Groff brought Stephen Colbert a photo and VHS tape as evidence.

Groff presented the evidence after meeting Andrews for the first time backstage at The Late Show.

Groff and Colbert then applauded Groff’s mom for allowing her 4-year-old to dress up as Mary Poppins back in 1988.

And here is Ms. Andrews’ segment: