Lindsey Graham Backs Trump: Impeachment Inquiry ‘is a Lynching in Every Respect’ — WATCH

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) backed up Donald Trump’s characterization of the House impeachment inquiry as a “lynching.”

Other Republicans have since criticized the president's use of "lynching." https://t.co/6kwlIKJMP5 pic.twitter.com/JoQ4XwhSfX — ABC News (@ABC) October 22, 2019

Said Graham: ““I think that’s pretty well accurate. This is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American. I’ve never seen a situation in my lifetime as a lawyer where somebody is accused of a major misconduct who cannot confront the accuser, call witnesses on their behalf and have the discussion in the light of day so the public can judge.”

Graham added: “I think lynching is being seen as somebody taking the law in their own hands and out to get somebody for no good reason. Yes, African Americans have [been] lynched. Other people have been lynched throughout history. What does lynching mean? That a mob grabs you, they don’t give you a chance to defend yourself, they don’t tell you what happened to you, they just destroy you. That’s exactly what’s happening in the United States House of Representatives right now. In every sense, this is a mob taking over the rule of law. This is fundamentally un-American and until it changes, I will fight back as hard as I can.”