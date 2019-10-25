King Ahab, Tim Cook, Kellyanne Conway, Stanley Tucci, Beijing, Coldplay, David Mixner, Elijah Cummings: HOT LINKS

BOOM. Federal judge orders Justice Dept. to hand over grand jury information redacted from Mueller investigation.

ELIJAH CUMMINGS. Eulogies in Baltimore for the late congressman included one from Hillary Clinton, who compared Donald Trump and Melania to King Ahab and Queen Jezebel.

Hillary Clinton on Elijah Cummings: "Like the prophet, our Elijah could call down fire from heaven—but he also prayed and worked for healing…



"Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel." https://t.co/TlLvHGtkbL pic.twitter.com/U5bOMx2jhh October 25, 2019

“There’s nothing weak about kindness and compassion. There’s nothing weak about looking out for others. There’s nothing weak about being honorable.”



-Former President @BarackObama at the funeral of Rep. Elijah Cummings pic.twitter.com/IgXl4YJKQz — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) October 25, 2019

TIM COOK. Apple CEO gives rare interview to People En Español, talks about decision to come out: “What was driving me was [that] I was getting notes from kids who were struggling with their sexual orientation. They were depressed. Some said [they] had suicidal thoughts. Some had been banished by their own parents and family. It weighed on me in terms of what I could do. Obviously I couldn’t talk to each one individually that reached out, but you always know if you have people reaching out to you that there’s many more that don’t, that are just out there wondering whether they have a future or not, wondering whether life gets better … From there I really decided. There’s been a lot of people that came before me that made it possible for me to sit here today, and I needed to do something to help those people that were in a younger generation. It probably took a year between getting the words exactly like I wanted and picking the right time for the company, because I didn’t want it to be a distraction and so forth. I have not regretted it for one minute. Not at all.”

KANYE WEST. Still talking about running for president.

TRANSCRIPT: Kellyanne Conway threatens to investigate reporters personal life in phone call with Washington Examiner reporter.

NEW YORK CITY. Tensions rise as congressional candidates seek endorsement of Stonewall Democratic Club: “Sparks flew during a Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City endorsement meeting on October 23, but the night culminated with members expectedly backing out gay City Councilmember Ritchie Torres in next year’s congressional race to replace José Serrano in the Bronx.”

CASTING. Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci play gay couple on road trip in Supernova: “‘Supernova’ is a deeply romantic, modern love story,” said Macqueen, who also wrote the script. “It follows two people who are bound together by their love for each other but being pushed apart by the situation they find themselves in. It is an intimate, naked portrayal of a relationship facing a fissure that threatens to cut it to its very core.”

BEIJING. For a conservative Chinese city, it’s got great gay nightlife, apparently.

ICON. David Mixner is retiring: “I’m happy as can be. I’m very spiritual.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

MECHANICAL FANTASY BOX. A new album from disco legend Patrick Cowley. ‘Before his death in 1982, the producer and musician Patrick Cowley was best known for electronic disco productions that defined San Francisco’s gay hi-NRG scene. He was one of the first entertainers with national impact (if not the first) to die of AIDS (his “Menergy” and “Megatron Man” hit the top of Billboard’s club chart in 1981). The party line is that his “career began to rise as his health failed him” (words cribbed from his Bay Area Reporter obit), and the music he made in his final year had a starry slickness to it suggesting even better things to come.’

MEOW. Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote a song together.

FREE AS A BIRD. Felicity Huffman released from prison after slap on the wrist.

COVER OF THE DAY. Carly Rae Jepsen “Don’t Speak”.

NEW TUNES OF THE DAY. Coldplay “Orphans” and “Arabesque”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Daniel Tamayo Zapata.