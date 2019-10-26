Pete Buttigieg Responds to TN Official Who Complained ‘We Got a Queer Running for President’

Pete Buttigieg was asked about Sevier County, Tennessee Commissioner Warren Hurst, who made headlines this week with a viral rant at a public meeting on Monday.

Said Hurst: “It’s time we wake up people, it’s been time, it’s past time. We got a queer running for president, if that ain’t about as ugly as you can get. Look what we got running for president in the Democratic party. We can go over here to Hoss’s jail [Sevier County Sheriff] and get better people out of there than those running for democratic to be President of the United States.”

Buttigieg, the “queer” Hurst was referring to, was asked about the remarks by WHDH reporter Sharman Sachetti.

Said Buttigieg: “Well, he was right about one thing. He’s right that there is a gay man running for president. He doesn’t seem to be right about much else.”

Asked if he’s heard similar things on the campaign trail, Buttigieg responded, “Sure. But it doesn’t speak for most people. I think the most important thing is to approach with compassion.”

Buttigieg also talked to Sachetti about his women’s agenda: “His plan would dedicate billions of dollars to female-owned businesses, combat workplace sexual harassment and ensure paid family leave. The South Bend, Indiana mayor said this would be accomplished with the help of a cabinet that is made up of 50 percent women.”

Buttigieg also said Republicans should face consequences for storming the secure room where impeachment hearings were taking place: “If I ever did that when I was in the military, I would have faced severe consequences. Let’s be very clear, there are Republicans sitting on this committee as well as Democrats and it is customary, it is standard to have preliminary hearings in investigations before you go on to a public phase.”