Marco Rubio Rips ‘Vulgar, Elitist’ Elizabeth Warren for ‘Ridiculing Americans with Traditional Values’ with Quippy Marriage Equality Clapback

Senator Marco Rubio attacked Senator Elizabeth Warren on Twitter Saturday, blasting her viral clapback from this week’s LGBTQ Equality Town Hall.

Warren was asked by a man what she’d say if an “old fashioned” supporter approached her and said “Senator, I’m old fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between a man and a woman.”

Quipped Warren to roars of laughter and approval: “Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that, and I’m gonna say, then just marry onewoman. … I’m cool with that. Assuming you can find one.”

Tweeted Rubio: “Vividly captures the condescension of elites & their incessant ridicule of Americans with traditional values. It elicits glee among celebrities & blue check brigade. But for the millions sick of being disrespected it elicits support for fighting back, even in a crude or vulgar way.”