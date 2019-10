MJ Rodriguez (Pose), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Amber Riley (Glee), Kevin Chamberlin (Seussical, The Addams Family), and Matthew Wilkas (Gayby, Matt & Dan) are currently starring in a production of Little Shop of Horrors at the Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, California.

This week, James Corden invited Rodriguez and Salazar on The Late, Late Show to perform the show’s classic track “Suddenly Seymour”.