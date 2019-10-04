Police Obtain Search Warrant for Seth Dunlap’s Cell Phone Records as Investigation into ‘Fag’ Tweet Progresses

Police have obtained a search warrant for WWL Radio host Seth Dunlap’s cell phone records as the investigation into a September 10 tweet sent to Dunlap from the station’s twitter account calling him a “fag” continues. The warrant seeks information from T-Mobile.

Last week news emerged that WWL Radio and its parent company Entercom allege that Dunlap sent the homophobic tweet himself in an attempt to extort $1.8 million from the station.

NOLA.com reports: “The station told the NOPD that the forensic investigation found an IP address — a unique number given to a piece of hardware, such as a cellphone — connected to the tweet that was associated with Dunlap’s phone. Megan Kiefer, Dunlap’s attorney, has disputed the claims, saying the radio station has not done anything to prove them. She’s noted that her client passed a lie-detector test centering on his denials that he sent the tweet in question.”