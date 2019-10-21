Aaron Schock Photographed in Shirtless Embrace at Queer L.A. Nightclub

Disgraced Republican congressman Aaron Schock was wrapped around another man on Saturday night at the queer underground L.A. party Ostbahnhof, according to a photo tweet from Jonnie Reinhart, the drag queen who confronted Schock in September at the West Hollywood gay bar Revolver.

Aaron Schock at Ostbahnhof. Happy Halloween babe! Love your clown costume! pic.twitter.com/yPl5rXsCBo — Jonnie Reinhart (@JonnieReinhart) October 20, 2019

Schock was also spotted at the party, which was themed Scream Kweens, by comic Joel Kim Booster, who tweeted: “Aaron Schock at the Carrie-themed warehouse party is… immersive theatre!!”

Aaron Schock at the Carrie-themed warehouse party is… immersive theatre!! — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) October 20, 2019

“The Party By Ostbahnhof puts queer people, people of color, trans/non-binary people, underprivileged people, disabled people, and our trusted family and friends first,” according to its RSVP page.

In September, Schock shared his experience of being publicly outed and coming out to his family with Reinhart, who reported that Schock was working on “putting out a statement.”

Reinhart, in another tweet about the Ostbahnhof party, said he spoke to Schock: “I said hi to him! I told him we’re waiting on his statement. And I said I hope he’s having a great night. I told him I hope he sucks a dick tonight… and Happy Halloween. My blood is f**king boiling.”

I said hi to him! I told him we’re waiting on his statement. And I said I hope he’s having a great night. I told him I hope he sucks a dick tonight… and Happy Halloween. My blood is fucking boiling. https://t.co/bu25smsLrU — Jonnie Reinhart (@JonnieReinhart) October 20, 2019

Schock recently completed an unheard of deal to escape corruption charges including filing false tax returns, mail fraud, wire fraud, submitting false reports to the FEC, false statements, and theft of government funds, defrauding the government of more than $100,000.

In March, federal prosecutors agreed to drop all corruption charges against Schock (R-IL) if he paid back $42K to the IRS and $68K to his campaign and stayed out of trouble for six months in a deal known as a “deferred prosecution.” He recently completed that process.

The disgraced anti-gay Illinois lawmaker resigned from his seat in 2015 after questions arose about his alleged misuse of funds.

Headlines surrounding the former congressman have turned more personal in recent weeks after social media photographs showed Schock hanging out and traveling with various gay men. Schock has never apologized for his support of a federal amendment to ban same-sex marriage or his support of the military’s ban on openly gay service members. He has denied he is gay when asked by the press.

So Schock’s hypocrisy has been pointed out frequently in recent months, after photographs were taken of him with a group of gay men at the Coachella Music festival, he was spotted talking up various men at a West Hollywood pool, he was photographed putting money in a go-go boy’s briefs, he was hanging out with a popular gay Instagram “influencer,” and after a nude, sexual video turned up on Twitter.

An FEC filing from Schock in early June raised speculation that he was planning another run for office, but Schock has denied that is happening.