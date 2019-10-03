Kevin McCarthy, Woke Culture, Anitta, MGM, Matt Lieberman, Nicki Hiltz, Dreaming Octopus, Dopamine: HOT LINKS

SURE, JAN OF THE DAY. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy calls on Pelosi to end impeachment probe: “Unfortunately, you have given no clear indication as to how your impeachment inquiry will proceed — including whether key historical precedents or basic standards of due process will be observed. In addition, the swiftness and recklessness with which you have proceeded has already resulted in committee chairs attempting to limit minority participation in scheduled interviews, calling into question the integrity of such an inquiry.”

MGM. Las Vegas shooting victims to get $800 million in settlement. “While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families,” Mr. Eglet said in a statement, adding that the deal “represents good corporate citizenship on” the part of MGM.

NIKKI HILTZ. U.S. runner is openly gay and compete at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal. “I spent like the first 20 years of my life in the closet and I don’t ever really want to go back there. It’s been good so far. So far, so good.”

NO GO. CNN won’t run Trump campaign ad filled with lies. “CNN is rejecting the ad, as it does not meet our advertising standards,” a network spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “Specifically, in addition to disparaging CNN and its journalists, the ad makes assertions that have been proven demonstrably false by various news outlets, including CNN.”

GEORGIA. Joe Lieberman’s son Matt running for Senate: “Lieberman told POLITICO he will run in a special election for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who has announced that he plans to resign at the end of this year due to health concerns.”

NICKELBACK. Trump tweets Nickelback meme amid impeachment meltdown. And gets taken down.

WILD ANIMALS. Justin Bieber spent $35,000 on two exotic cats.

BRILLIANT COLORS OF THE DAY. A dreaming octopus.

DOPAMINE FASTING. It’s a thing. “It’s not a biohack, it’s what healthy people do: turning your computer off at night, taking time off on weekends, taking vacations.”

ADELE. Is Lady Gaga trolling or is this really the name of her new album?

‘JOKER’ DIRECTOR TODDY PHILLIPS. “Woke” culture has ruined comedy.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Gentlemen starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

DOCUMENTARY TRAILER OF THE DAY. Halloween In a Box.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Black Eyed Peas and Anitta “eXplosion”.

SUPERCUT OF THE DAY. Alex Trebek saying the word “genre”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Leaon Gordon, Noah Blaise by Rick Day.