Adam Schiff Asks Marie Yovanovitch to Respond to Real-Time Trump Twitter Attack During Her Testimony: WATCH

Although the White House said early Friday morning that Donald Trump would only be watching Devin Nunes’ opening statement on day two of the impeachment hearings, Trump couldn’t help tweeting an attack on former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as she testified.

….They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Adam Schiff interrupted the proceedings to ask Yovanovitch to respond to the attack by Trump, who raged, “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine….”

Schiff asks Yovanovitch to respond to Trump's tweet, posted during her hearing, claiming that everywhere she worked "turned bad"



Yovanovitch: "I don't think I have such powers" https://t.co/qNx16IztcL pic.twitter.com/xmAEkTJGpD — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2019

The FOX News reactions note how powerful Yovanovitch’s testimony, and Adam Schiff’s strategy has been:

Wow. Fox News' Bret Baier says that Trump's tweets attacking Yovanovitch could be construed as witness intimidation and hence "adding essentially an article of impeachment in real time as this hearing is going on." pic.twitter.com/7IiDQ1xriP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2019

Rep. Schiff on Pres. Trump's attack on Marie Yovanovitch during her testimony: "We saw today—witness intimidation in real time by the president of the United States."



"We take this kind of witness intimidation and obstruction of inquiry very seriously." https://t.co/mfqAUDMgg5 pic.twitter.com/FeO8tJJO3K — ABC News (@ABC) November 15, 2019

Earlier, remarks Trump had made that she was “going to go through some things” before she was ousted from her position. She was also asked about hearing that Trump had referenced her in the phone call with Ukrainian leader Zelensky.

Q: "What did you think when [Trump] told [Zelensky]…that you were going to 'go through some things'?"



YOVANOVITCH: "I didn't know what to think, but I was very concerned…It didn't sound good. It sounded like a threat."



Q: "Did you feel threatened?"



YOVANOVITCH: "I did." pic.twitter.com/Z9w1bRYzAO — CAP Action (@CAPAction) November 15, 2019

Marie Yovanovitch says someone told her the color drained from her face when she first read the memorandum of Pres. Trump's July 25th call with the Ukrainian leader.



"I was shocked, absolutely shocked—and devastated…Even now, words kind of fail me." https://t.co/APRDkqce3Q pic.twitter.com/33RGiCtkMT — ABC News (@ABC) November 15, 2019

Here’s part of Schiff’s opening statement:

Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch is a stalwart anti-corruption advocate, dedicated to the rule of law.



That made her an obstacle.



So Trump and his allies pushed her out, and set the stage for what was to come. pic.twitter.com/84ji13QdYv — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 15, 2019

More notable clips:

Marie Yovanovitch: "Ukrainians who preferred to play by the old, corrupt rules sought to remove me. What continues to amaze me is that they found Americans willing to partner with them and…they apparently succeeded in orchestrating the removal of a U.S. Ambassador." pic.twitter.com/Tey6RLRF0Z — ABC News (@ABC) November 15, 2019