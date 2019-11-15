AOC Claps Back at Homocon Commentator Dave Rubin: ‘Apologies, Someone Must Have Mistaken You for a Journalist’

Homocon talk show host Dave Rubin, who last month blamed California wildfires on public utilities hiring LGBTQ people and this week told Donald Trump Jr. that it was fine to call him a “fag,” delivered a snarky message to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after receiving an email from the Congressional press list talking about the Green New Deal. But AOC handed Rubin his ass.

This is the official Congressional press list, not a supporter mailing list.



Our apologies, as someone must have mistaken you for a journalist. That’ll be fixed right away. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 15, 2019

Said Rubin to AOC on Twitter: “Hi @AOC, not sure who you bought my email from, but I assure you I didn’t sign up for your mailing list. Also, you offer no way to unsubscribe. Please release me!”

Replied AOC: “This is the official Congressional press list, not a supporter mailing list. Our apologies, as someone must have mistaken you for a journalist. That’ll be fixed right away.”