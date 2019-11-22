Conservative Group Says Underwear Brand’s Gay Ad Has ‘Contaminated’ Christmas

The conservative group Family Voice Australia is blowing a gasket over a holiday ad from the Bonds underwear brand it says has “contaminated” Christmas. The ad features a gay couple kissing. The group is demanding that Bonds apologize and withdraw the ad immediately.

Said FamilyVoice spokesman David d’Lima: “Images of two men kissing passionately while sporting only their Bonds underwear is hardly the appropriate message at any time of the year – and particularly not at Christmas. That special time which bonds faith and family should not be contaminated by businesses pushing explicit images into the marketplace. Many Australian families will no longer be comfortable purchasing from a company that displays a blatant disregard for the nativity season. Bonds should apologise and withdraw its current advert that undermines the bonds of faith ahead of Christmas.”