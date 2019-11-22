Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Conservative Group Says Underwear Brand’s Gay Ad Has ‘Contaminated’ Christmas

by Leave a Comment

The conservative group Family Voice Australia is blowing a gasket over a holiday ad from the Bonds underwear brand it says has “contaminated” Christmas. The ad features a gay couple kissing. The group is demanding that Bonds apologize and withdraw the ad immediately.

View this post on Instagram

It's the little moments that make the Christmas season so special. ❤️#BondsMakeTheSeason #BondedBy #BehindTheBonds #BondsXmas

A post shared by BONDS (@bondsaus) on

Said FamilyVoice spokesman David d’Lima: “Images of two men kissing passionately while sporting only their Bonds underwear is hardly the appropriate message at any time of the year – and particularly not at Christmas. That special time which bonds faith and family should not be contaminated by businesses pushing explicit images into the marketplace. Many Australian families will no longer be comfortable purchasing from a company that displays a blatant disregard for the nativity season. Bonds should apologise and withdraw its current advert  that undermines the bonds of faith ahead of Christmas.”

Recent Posts