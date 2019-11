House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to Donald Trump’s real-time Twitter attack on former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during her testimony to House investigators in an interview with Face the Nation‘s Margaret Brennan.

“He made a mistake,” @SpeakerPelosi says on Trump's tweet about Yovanovitch during her testimony. “I think part of it is his own insecurity as an impostor…he knows full well he's in that office way over his head. And so he has to diminish everyone else.” https://t.co/F2Q7vnseuu pic.twitter.com/0FjTmQhz5P — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 15, 2019

Says Pelosi: “He should not frivolously throw out insults, but that’s what he does. I think part of it is his own insecurity as an imposter. I think he knows full well that he’s in that office way over his head. And so he has to diminish everyone else.”