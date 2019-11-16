Colby Jansen Plays ‘Daddy’ to a Twink Hook-up in the Short Film ‘Matt’ — WATCH

Prolific adult performer Colby Jansen stars in his first non-adult role in the short film Matt, directed by Ori Ravid and co-starring Patrick Wallace.

Wrote Ravid: “This is a question that kept me up at night, one that I pondered over my morning coffee. Sometimes even my afternoon coffee. Who is this person? Does this person know who he is? Am I just going to wake up one day when I’m 55 with rock-hard abs, a fake tan, and a twink by my side with no memory of how I got there? Or will it have been an empowering journey?”

“Matt is a coming of age story about a young man’s potential path to daddyhood. It is about how we go about finding ourselves after we first come out with no road map or real sense of direction,” Ravid added. “And it is about how hookups can help inform our sense of self, how they can help steer us where we’re supposed to go.”

Ravid continued: “When gay characters are depicted on screen, they are usually happy-go-lucky and asexual, or deeply troubled but have incredibly hot, beautiful sex. With Matt, I simply aimed to depict a realistic hookup between two gay characters who happen to be in very different places in life. Whether you’re gay or straight or bi or something else, we all go through messy experiences that help shape who we are. It’s time to celebrate that.”