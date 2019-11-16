Jordan Steffy, Gay Teen Who Fought Back Against Bully in Viral Video, Tells Story to Tamron Hall: WATCH

Jordan Steffy, the 16-year-old LaPorte, Indiana high school student who went viral this week in a video defending himself against a bully he said had been calling him “faggot” for years, appeared on Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show this week. He spoke to Hall about what led to the fight.

ICYMI: Bullied Teen Wallops Kid Who Was Calling Him ‘Faggot’ in School Classroom and the Internet is Cheering — WATCH

Hall and Jordan noted that his bully is now getting attacked on social media, and Jordan told Hall he wants it to stop: “I want all the negative comments going towards him to stop. I have no idea what’s going on in his life, as he has no idea what’s going on in mine. I can’t hold what he said accountable against him, because I don’t know how he was raised. … I don’t know if it was a heat-of-the-moment thing. I don’t know if it was what he truly believes in. But I can’t hold him accountable for being bullied against hundreds if not thousands of people.”

Jordan is leaving LaPorte High School to be home schooled after the incident. He doesn’t appear to be happy about it.