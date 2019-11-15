Taylor Swift, God Warrior, Trevor Noah, Michael Bloomberg, Khalid, Gender Reveal Fart, KJ Apa: HOT LINKS

IT’S A BOY. Woman farts out gender reveal.

TAX RETURNS. Trump asks SCOTUS to bar their release: “The case, the first concerning Mr. Trump’s personal conduct and business dealings to reach the court, could yield a major ruling on the scope of presidential immunity from criminal investigations.”

INSURANCE. Rudy Giuliani jokes that he has “insurance” in case Trump turns on him: ‘In a telephone interview with the Guardian, in response to a question about whether he was nervous that Trump might “throw him under a bus” in the impeachment crisis, Giuliani said, with a slight laugh: “I’m not, but I do have very, very good insurance, so if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid.”‘

GOD WARRIOR. Marguerite Perrin talks to Esquire about her turnabout with the LGBTQ community. “If I was having my last supper, it’s going to be a variety of people sitting at my last table, okay?”

MISSOURI. Kansas City and Columbia ban gay conversion therapy. ‘The Kansas City Star reports the city’s ban will apply only to minors and to licensed medical or mental health professionals. It does not bar religious leaders from talking to young people about their sexuality or gender identity.’

PINK ANNOUNCEMENT. She’s taking a break…

SWEDEN AND DENMARK. Suicide rates fall after passage of marriage equality. “The joint study by the Danish Research Institute for Suicide Prevention and researchers from Stockholm University compared suicide rates for people in same-sex and heterosexual relationships in the periods 1989-2002 and 2003-16.”

ROSS SPANO. GOP congressman under investigation for campaign finance violations: “Ahead of the committee’s review, Spano had faced scrutiny for accepting about $180,000 in loans from friends and using it for his congressional campaign as if it were his own money.”

2020. Michael Bloomberg pouring $100 million into advertising campaign attacking Trump. “The campaign, which targets voters in four general election battleground states — Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — begins running on Friday, according to Bloomberg spokesman Jason Schechter.”

MEGAN RAPINOE. I don’t feel like a lukewarm figure…

UNSEXY. Trevor Noah unloads on FOX News coverage of the impeachment hearings.

KIM PETRAS. Transgender pop star’s billboards pop up in Topeka, headquarters of the Westboro Baptist Church: “Sources connected to Kim tell TMZ … they don’t know who put the billboards up but they were clearly designed to yutz the church — known for its campaigns against several entertainers, gay and straight. They once went after Blake Shelton simply because he supports the LGBTQ community.”

STUDY. E-cigarette use high among LGBTQ adults. ‘Dr. Salim Virani, professor of cardiology at Baylor and the Center for Innovations in Quality, Effectiveness and Safety (IQuESt) at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, and Dr. Mahmoud Al Rifai a fellow in training at Baylor, said the findings from the study show that people who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual are more prone to report vaping use and risky behaviors than those who identify as heterosexual.’

ITALY. Wild boars destroy €20,000 stash of cocaine buried by drug dealers: “The animals unearthed and broke into a sealed package of cocaine hidden in the Tuscan forest, near Montepulciano, before scattering the contents through woodland, local media reported.”

MISSISSIPPI. Anti-gay street preachers show up on USM campus.

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

EVERYTHING IS EVERYTHING. Lil Peep’s second posthumous album has arrived. ‘The album drop coincides with the theatrical release of the documentary by the same name. The highly anticipated film, Everybody’s Everything, is an intimate portrait of the late rapper, as told by his friends and family.’

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Taylor Swift “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY 2. Khalid “Up All Night”.

FRIDAY FLASH. KJ Apa’s manspread.