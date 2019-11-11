Congressman Peter King Becomes 19th Republican Retiring from House This Year

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) announced on Facebook that he would be retiring after serving his Long Island district for nearly 30 years, but not before he votes against Trump’s impeachment. Nineteen Republicans, including King, have announced their retirement from the House this year, as well as four Democrats.

Wrote King: “Governmentally I will miss fighting for the people of my district and America and will always be proud of my efforts for 9/11 victims and their families; protecting our citizens from terrorism and MS-13; leading the successful effort to recover from Superstorm Sandy; being consistently cited for bipartisanship; working with President Clinton to achieve the Good Friday Agreement and end centuries of warfare in Ireland and Northern Ireland; and standing with the brave men and women of law Enforcement. In the coming weeks and during the next year I intend to vote against President Trump ‘s impeachment and will support the President’s bid for re-election.”