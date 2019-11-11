‘Star Trek’ Actor Anthony Rapp Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Ken Ithiphol: ‘I am So Very Happy’

Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp announced his engagement to boyfriend Ken Ithiphol on Sunday night.

Said Rapp on social media: “So something happened tonight. I asked @teerakeni if he would marry me and he said yes. I am so very happy and I’m so very thrilled to share this news.”

According to People, “The actor has been dating Ithiphol, a leadership coach, social researcher and advocate, since January 2016.”

Rapp has been an outspoken voice against sexual abuse and harassment since accusing actor Kevin Spacey in 2017 of sexually assaulting him when he was 14. Rapp has since warned fellow entertainment industry professionals about director Bryan Singer, telling them, “Any actor who agrees to work on this film is complicit in keeping a predator in power and will be put on blast.”