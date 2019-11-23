Devin Nunes Met with Ukrainian Prosecutor to Dig Up Dirt on Bidens, Says Indicted Giuliani Henchman

Ranking Republican House Intelligence Committee member and Trump ally Devin Nunes (R-CA), who has hammered witnesses all week in the impeachment inquiry he has repeatedly labeled a “circus,” was allegedly directly involved in Trump administration schemes to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine.

Joseph Bondy, a lawyer for indicted Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas, says his client is willing to testify to Congress that Nunes met last year with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin in an effort to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

NBC News reports: “Parnas was indicted last month for allegedly making illegal campaign contributions. He pleaded not guilty while expressing willingness to cooperate with impeachment investigators.”

CNN reports: “Bondy tells CNN that his client and Nunes began communicating around the time of the Vienna trip. Parnas says he worked to put Nunes in touch with Ukrainians who could help Nunes dig up dirt on Biden and Democrats in Ukraine, according to Bondy. That information would likely be of great interest to House Democrats given its overlap with the current impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and could put Nunes in a difficult spot. … Parnas’ claims about Nunes’ alleged involvement offers a new wrinkle and for the first time suggests the efforts to dig up dirt on the Bidens involved a member of Congress.”

Nunes called the reports “demonstrably false and scandalous” in a statement to Breitbart News. Nunes said he plans to sue CNN and The Daily Beast for what he said are false reports.