Christian University Student Comes Out as Gay During Dramatic Lip-Sync of Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need To Calm Down’ — WATCH

Reid Arthur, a senior theater major at George Fox University, came out as gay this week at his school’s annual lip-sync battle. He had performed once before to a Taylor Swift song, but never like this.

Teen Vogue reports: “In a five-minute performance at the college that has denounced same-sex marriage, Arthur first lip-synchs to Swift’s ‘…Ready for It?,’ then transitions to ‘You Need to Calm Down.’ When the lyrics, ”Cause shade never made anybody less gay’ play, Arthur’s backup dancers rip off his coat to reveal a white T-shirt with rainbow strings hanging from its sleeves, meant to tell his classmates that he’s gay. The crowd gave Arthur a standing ovation and he won first place, which was $500 he says he plans to donate to an LGBTQ organization.”

Reid Arthur- who goes to George Fox University, a Christian university, coming out to his school to @taylorswift13 🌈

pic.twitter.com/yQGuhr3Co7 November 18, 2019

Arthur’s performance caught the attention of Swift herself, who tweeted, “This just made me SO emotional. @reidoburrito95 I can’t tell you how honored I am that my song has been even a small part in your journey. You did the brave thing and stood up for your truth 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”

This woman. My Queen. My Icon. The woman who's lyrics I have screamed at the top of my lungs. Who's songs have walked me through the hardest time of my life. TAYLOR ALISON SWIFT. MOTHER OF MEREDITH, OLIVIA, AND BENJAMIN, KNOWS MY NAME. TWEETED ME. I CANNOT CALM DOWN!!!!! https://t.co/Pg0hgy8pWr November 23, 2019