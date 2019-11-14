Deval Patrick, Billie Eilish, Moby, John Lewis, Cardiff Winter Wonderland, Taron Egerton, Mean Tweets: HOT LINKS

DEVAL PATRICK. Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick joins 2020 race. ‘“We seem to be migrating to, on the one camp, sort of nostalgia — let’s just get rid, if you will, of the incumbent president and we can go back to doing what we used to do,” he said, an implicit shot at Mr. Biden’s call for a return to normalcy. “Or, it’s our way, our big idea, or no way,” he continued, taking up a criticism that Mr. Biden has leveled at Ms. Warren in recent days.’

KENTUCKY. Governor vote recanvass begins: “All 120 county boards of elections began a recanvass of the votes in Kentucky’s race for governor at 9 a.m. today. Gov. Matt Bevin requested the recanvass last week after he came up roughly 5,189 votes short of Democrat Andy Beshear.”

HEAD FOR BUSINESS, BOD FOR SIN. Melanie Griffith was really boozed up on set of the 1988 hit Mike Nichols flick Working Girl.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG. Not filing in New Hampshire. “Bloomberg is still deciding whether to seek the Democratic nomination. If he does run, his advisers have said he would skip early contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina and instead focus on the crush of states that vote on March 3 and beyond.”

JON HUNTSMAN. Utah Republican announces bid for governor. “Utah is home, and it has been for a very long time, and will be for a very long time. We’ve served our country in the top two diplomatic posts in the world. Now we feel it is time to give back to our home state, again.”

JOHN LEWIS. The UK retailer has released this year’s holiday ad, always one of the most-anticipated advertisements of the year.

A WELSH WINTER WONDERLAND. Towleroad visited Cardiff, the gayest city in Wales, for Pride this year and had an amazing time. If you’re thinking about something to do over the holidays, the Cardiff Winter Wonderland is unveiling a 250-meter Alpine Ice Trail for all the budding Adam Rippons out there. It’s one of the longest skating experiences in Europe, along with many other attractions, with the added benefit of being in Cardiff.

POLL. 40 percent of evangelicals identify as pro-choice: “There’s a disconnect in our culture right now,” said OB-GYN Dr. Karysse Trandem, a spokesperson for Save the Storks. “The majority of Americans believe that life begins at or before the heartbeat, but the majority of evangelicals and Catholics identify as pro-choice.”

CHEMSEX. HIV-positive gay men in England report higher rates of chemsex than those in 3 other countries: ‘A study presented at the recent 17th European AIDS Conference (EACS 2019), comparing reported drug use among HIV-positive men attending clinics in England, Spain, Greece and Italy, has found higher rates of drug use in England than in other countries and considerably higher usage of the drugs used in chemsex (sexualised drug use) – methamphetamine, GHB/GBL, mephedrone and ketamine.

ILLEGAL BLOOD BANK. UK blood bank launches to allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood: “The Illegal Blood Bank will open in protest against the current law, which imposes a blanket ban on men who have sex with men from donating blood unless they abstain from sex for three months.”



NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Billie Eilish “everything i wanted”.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Servant. ‘This particular clip shows a doll maker creating Jericho, the lifelike fake baby that plays a starring role in the show.

“Servant” is a thriller produced and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, known for movies like “Signs,” “Glass,” “Split,” and more.’

