Feast Your Eyes on the Final Season of ‘EastSiders’ — TRAILER

Kit Williamson’s Emmy-nominated series EastSiders is headed back to Netflix on December 1 for a fourth and final season and looks set to tackle age-old questions about long term relationships, open marriages, and commitment with a lot of humor, sex, and drag.

An update on EastSiders’ characters, for those of you familiar with the series: “Cal (Kit Williamson) and Thom (Van Hansis) are back home from season three’s cross-country road trip, still a couple but wondering if they are really just best friends with benefits. Douglas (Willam) and Quincy (Stephen Guarino) are engaged to be married, but with very different ideas about what a gay wedding should be. Hillary (Brianna Brown) and Ian (John Halbach) are cohabiting peacefully; and Jeremy (Matthew McKelligon) and Derrick (Leith M. Burke) have taken a huge step in their relationship by fostering a child.”

Joining the cast this season are Jake Choi (Single Parents), Hailee Sahar (Pose), Tom Lenk (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Daniel Newman (The Walking Dead), Lin Shaye (Insidious), Bryan Batt (Mad Men), Traci Lords (Crybaby, Swedish Dicks), Manila Luzon and Katya Zamolodchikova (Drag Race), Max Emerson, Chris Salvatore (Eating Out), Jai Rodriguez (original Queer Eye), Brea Grant (Heroes), Satya Bhabha (Sens8), Jolly Abraham (Law & Order: SVU and Broadway’s Bombay Dreams), Seth Daniel (Feral), adult film star Adam Ramzi, drag performers Marta Beatchu and Biqtch Pudding (Dragula), Mark Kanemura (So You Think You Can Dance), RJ Aguilar, Andres Camilo, Rick Twombley-King and Griff Twombley-King.

Check out the trailer: