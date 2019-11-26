Wendy Williams Says She’s Not Gay: ‘I Like the D’

Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams denied she’s gay on Tuesday following reports suggesting she is in a relationship with the late Whitney Houston’s former lover and longtime friend Robyn Crawford.

Said Williams on her show on Tuesday: “I am no lesbian. I like women for friendship. I like men and I like the D. They title the article, ‘Wendy‘s been looking for female companionship and Whitney‘s rolling over in her grave because Wendy has found it in Robyn Crawford.’ I’m like, first of all, I’m not down with that. All due respect to the lesbians. And Robyn is married, she’s got kids and I’m not a home wrecker! I’ve never even been curious. It’s so complicated being a woman, I can’t imagine two of us in a relationship. Yesterday after the show, I got the surprise of my life, at 55 I got a period. I can’t deal with two women!”