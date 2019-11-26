Jamie Lee Curtis Only Supports Outing One Kind of Gay Person

Jamie Lee Curtis in Knives Out.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who is starring in the new mystery thriller Knives Out, was asked about the sexual orientation of her character Laurie Strode, from the iconic Halloween movies. Curtis indicated to Pride Source that Strode’s sexual orientation didn’t figure into her portrayal after being told there are fan pages asserting that Strode is gay. Curtis also doesn’t believe characters, nor people for that matter, should be outed.

Said Curtis: “I don’t think it’s anybody’s business what people’s sexuality is, to be perfectly honest. I find it like a reverse discrimination. People’s private lives are their private lives and whether I’ve ever kissed a girl – have not – is irrelevant to whatever advocacy I participate in.”

Added Curtis “[It’s] sort of destructive cocktail party fodder what people’s sexuality is, [it’s] nobody’s business, it doesn’t matter [unless] you legislate anti-gay legislation but are gay. I fully accept outing those people for the hypocrisy.”

